Bale believes he has 'done well' in Real Madrid spotlight

Gareth Bale believes he has handled high expectations at Real Madrid well since joining the club and thinks his game has improved at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old joined the club from Tottenham in a deal worth a reported €100 million in 2013 and won the Champions League in his first season, scoring in the final against Atletico Madrid.

Bale has loved life in the Spanish capital and feels he has handled the spotlight positively.

"It's been an amazing experience for me," the Wales international told UEFA.com.

"It's obviously a massive club with big expectations. I've come here, I've done well. We have won four trophies, which is a good return, but we want to win more.

"A lot of things have come good. I think my possession game is improving still – obviously the Premier League is a lot of attacking, end to end, and Spanish-based football is more possession.

"I feel I've improved in that area and my finishing. All round I've improved, and I still feel I've got a lot more to improve on.

"Obviously people put a lot of expectation on you with the price tag and everything like that, but for me I just try and come in every day, try and concentrate on my football, try and focus on what I'm doing [in] training and games.

"I feel I've just got on with it and I just to try to enjoy every day as it comes."

Madrid are set to face Wolfsburg in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday - trailing 2-0 from opening encounter in Germany – and Bale has relished his experiences in Europe's elite club competition.

"I remember being brought in and the president saying to me that he's bringing me in to win the tenth Champions League," he said.

"A big reason for me coming to Real Madrid was to play Champions League football and to win the Champions League. To do it in my first season was very special.

"The scenes after winning were amazing, coming back to Madrid with all the fans around [the Plaza de] Cibeles. It was just an amazing experience, one I will never forget."