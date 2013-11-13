Bale: My best is yet to come for Real Madrid

The Wales international has endured a frustrating start to his career at the Bernabeu after being troubled by injuries since his big-money move to Spain.

However, Bale has scored three goals in his last four games for Carlo Ancelotti's side and the former Tottenham man is ready to kick on after the international break.

He told Real Madrid TV: "The best is yet to come. I've just finished my pre-season and I can still give more.

"Now I'll be able to score more goals and help the team achieve success.

"It was just a matter of time until I got to 100 per cent. Now everyone is seeing what I can do.

"I need to keep working and hopefully there will be more goals."

Bale also paid tribute to team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored yet another hat-trick against Real Sociedad last weekend to take his goals tally for the season to 24 in just 19 matches.

The Welshman added: "Cristiano is incredible, he scores hat-tricks every week. It's a pleasure to play with him."