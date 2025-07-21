Real Madrid could be set to move Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior on for an eye-watering fee this summer.

The 25-year-old has been a key part of Los Merengues’ success in recent seasons, and has helped the side claim three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies since his 2018 arrival

Vinicius has made more than 300 appearances for the club and scored in excess of 100 goals during this time, but as new boss Xabi Alonso prepares for the 2025/26 season, the forward’s future appears uncertain.

Vinicius Junior could make world record move

Vinicius Junior has won two Champions League trophies with Real Madrid (Image credit: Alamy)

The Bernabeu side have been able to draw on a wealth of attacking talent in recent season, with last summer’s arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick adding yet more firepower to the Madrid attack.

And while Mbappe and Endrick’s arrivals 12 months ago did not eat into Vinicius’ playing time, with the Brazilian netting 22 times in 58 appearances across all competitions, there are believed to be two major factors that could see him depart.

Xabi Alonso was unveiled as the new Real Madrid boss in May 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

First up is the size of the transfer fee that has been mooted, with Spanish outlet Fichajes reporting that an offer from an unnamed Saudi Pro League side that could total a whopping €350million - well in excess of the player’s current €170million valuation on Transfermarkt.

Bringing in such a fee for the player FourFourTwo ranked at no.3 in a list of the best left-wingers in the world last month would obviously be huge in terms of giving the club muscle in the transfer market this summer, with the report going on to add that Madrid are looking to add an out-and-out no.9, to lead their attack.

This would then give Mbappe and Rodrygo the opportunity to remain as the club’s two wingers and give the attack something of a refresh as they look to dethrone Barcelona this season, following their rival’s latest La Liga triumph.

The report also adds that Vincius’ recent performances have not met expectations in Madrid, while questions have also been asked internally over some of the Brazilian’s off-the-pitch controversies.

Vinicius Juniour will be hoping to make an impact for Brazil at next summer's World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, if such an offer does emerge from Saudi Arabia, then Madrid would be right to consider it. The €222million that Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona in 2017 for Neymar remains the current world record transfer fee and this would shatter that mark.

With new boss Alonso looking to make his mark on the club following a season in which Madrid came up short in both La Liga and in Europe, a tranformatibe transfer kitty would be an effective way to assist him.