Bale: No England player would get in our team

Gareth Bale has stoked the fires between Wales and England further ahead of their Euro 2016 clash on Thursday by suggesting none of the Three Lions squad would get into Chris Coleman's team.

The Real Madrid star has made headlines this week after claiming that his side have more passion and pride than their English counterparts.

His comments brought a response from England boss Roy Hodgson and midfielder Jack Wilshere, but Bale insisted he was happy with his comments.

And, when asked how many of Wales' opponents are good enough to play for Coleman's side, the 26-year-old replied: "None."

Hodgson had earlier branded Bale "disrespectful", while Wilshere stated that England have a better squad than Wales.

But Bale offered his own riposte, talking up his team's chances going into their crucial Group B meeting.

"In the press conference, someone said I disrespected England - that wasn't the case," he said.

"They're entitled to their opinion. I really don't care what they say, to be honest.

"If they feel they have the better squad, good for them. We know we have a good team, and we know we can beat them on our day."

Bale also moved to clarify his remarks regarding England's supposed inferior passion.

"I'm not saying England don't have passion - I'm sure they do," he added.

"For me, I just feel with the rugby, the football, whatever sport it is, in Wales, we seem to have that next level and you really feel it on the pitch."