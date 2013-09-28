Ball to insist on Sunderland discipline

The Italian left the club last week after a controversial reign in which he publicly criticised a number of his players as well as the fitness regime under his predecessor Martin O'Neill.

Ball, who has stated his desire to take the job on a permanent basis, insists he will look to ensure discipline is a high priority at the club.

"The players are professional and know in terms discipline whether I'm in charge long or short term, we're disciplined and work hard and I won't tolerate things we feel are unacceptable," he said.

"The players are aware of that, so there's not a great deal of change.

"Do I like a laugh on the training ground? Yes, but there's a time and a place. If I felt somebody was not doing things right I'd speak to them about it. Training's there for a reason, it's not there to mess about."

Sunderland face Liverpool at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, with Ball looking to guide his side to their first win in the Premier League this season.

Ball believes discussions will be held with owner Ellis Short after Sunday's encounter on his future with the club.

"The owner knows what I’m all about, the people here know what I’m all about," he continued.

"If the opportunity arose to speak with him (Short) then I would but it’s difficult at the moment because I’m busy with training.

"I’ll wait and see, probably until after tomorrow (Sunday), because that’s the most important thing on my mind."