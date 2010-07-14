Balotelli agent: Manchester clubs interested

The 19-year-old striker has been widely linked with a move to either Old Trafford or Eastlands, and agent Mino Raiola has confirmed the rumours are not without foundation.

"The interest in Manchester is real, and both clubs [Manchester United and Manchester City] confirmed this. Balotelli is pleased that Sir Alex Ferguson is chasing him, but we cannot exclude the possibility he will stay at Inter or join a different club," Raiola told Calciomercato.it

"We will move calmly and evaluate the situations step by step."

Balotelli himself has stated that his future is as of yet undecided, having told Corriere dello Sport that he believes he is yet to show his full potential, and that that a regular starting place next season is what he needs to continue improving.

"I want to do well in the coming campaign, because I don't think we've seen the real Balotelli, the one who can target the Ballon d'Or.

"When I talk about my future I always say 'I don't know' because next season I want to play consistently. I need that."

"I cannot be considered valuable and yet never play. To know more, ask my agent. In any case, if Manchester City and Manchester United want me, I can't be that bad..."

Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini was in charge at Inter when Balotelli arrived from Lumezzane in 2006, and handed the Palermo-born starlet his senior debut in December 2007, and that previous relationship may be enough to help temp Balotelli to Manchester City rather than United.

By Nick Poyser



