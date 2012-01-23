Balotelli charged with violent conduct
Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has been charged with violent conduct following an incident in Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, the FA said on Monday.
Balotelli appeared to stamp on the head of Spurs midfielder Scott Parker but referee Howard Webb took no action and the Italian scored the stoppage-time penalty which sealed City's 3-2 win.
Balotelli, who could be banned for four matches, has until Wednesday to appeal.
If he decides to appeal he would be available for the League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool on Wednesday but if the appeal failed he could face an even longer suspension.
City defender Joleon Lescott will not face any action for an incident during the same game when he clashed with Spurs defender Younes Kaboul.
