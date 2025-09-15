Ricky Hatton speaking to FourFourTwo in May 2024 about his love of football and Manchester City

In May 2024, Ricky Hatton took part in FourFourTwo magazine's 'My Football' feature in which non-football personalties discuss their love of the beautiful game.

What was the first game that you ever attended?

It was Manchester City against Huddersfield Town in 1987. I must have been about nine years old at the time. I always had a big family of City followers, so I was probably always going to be a blue rather than a red, but it was confirmed after this match as we won 10-1! I was with my uncle at the back of the North Stand at Maine Road. It doesn’t get much better than that for a first game. Back then, this sort of scoreline was unheard of for City fans.



Who was your childhood hero, and did you ever meet them?

I had a load of heroes – Ian Brightwell, Andy Morrison, Paul Lake, Paul Dickov, players like that – but I’d have to say that it was a player who I’ve been fortunate enough to become really good friends with now: Georgi Kinkladze. He was brilliant. City didn’t have much to be excited about during the time that Georgi was playing for us, but when he got on the ball, he was magic. Seeing him running at defenders was something else.

What do you like the most about going to a football match?

Lately, it’s the quality of the football and the world-class players that have put on the shirt over the last few years. I was there in the early years when we went down to the second division and we were rubbish. I would spend all day in the rain jumping on different buses just to get to Maine Road, then we’d lose 2-1 to someone like Grimsby Town and I would get home soaking for about nine o’clock in the evening. Growing up, I would never have guessed that City would go on to be as good as they are now.

Who from your club’s past would you bring back for your current side?

I think it would be Mike Summerbee or Colin Bell – an old-school player. Bell was a terrific player. But if we are thinking more recently, I’d say David Silva. He’s probably the best player we’ve ever seen at City.

Diego Maradona scores for Argentina against England at the 1986 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Which player do you like even though they never played for your club?

Diego Maradona – I think he was the best player of all time. The things he could do with that football were just ridiculous. I’m always watching videos of him, even just warming up. He was completely in love with the ball – it didn’t leave his feet. Obviously, Lionel Messi is another obvious one. I thought there was a chance he could have come to City at some point with Pep Guardiola and a few other Argentines at the club, but it wasn’t to be.



Where’s the best place you’ve ever watched a game?

[Laughs] Well, I’ll have to say going to Old Trafford in 2011 to watch that 6-1! That was a hell of a game. But other than that, I do miss the days at Maine Road. The atmosphere was great there, standing up and getting involved. There are some other incredible modern stadiums as well, like Tottenham’s and Arsenal’s.

Mario Balotelli reveals a shirt with the message 'Why always me? on it after scoring for Manchester City against Manchester United in 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How did you celebrate the Treble win in 2023-24?

Well, I’m lucky enough to say I was there for all three, so I did my own treble as well! Istanbul was a difficult ask: the flight times were impossible and the ground was nowhere near the centre of the city, where we were staying, but thankfully it was all worthwhile in the end. If we had lost, I would have been swinging for someone [Laughs].



What’s the funniest or strangest thing you’ve ever seen or heard at a game?

I can’t really think of anything specific, but it would probably be involving Mario Balotelli. He was a nutcase.



Which City player past or present would have made the best boxer?

He’s the loveliest bloke in the world and an all-round gentleman, but I would have to say big Andy Morrison. He’s as wide as he is tall! He’s someone that I wouldn’t want to mess with. When I watched City as a teenager, he was completely no-nonsense and as tough as they come on the pitch.

Which City players came to your fights most often?

I was lucky enough for lots of players to come and see my fights, from both the blue and the red sides of Manchester. It kind of brought the city together. Paul Dickov, Micah Richards and Nicky Weaver would all be regulars, and Michael Carrick, Nicky Butt and Wayne Rooney from United. I had incredible support from Manchester in general. I also used to get a phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson before big fights, wishing me good luck from himself and the team, which was a class act.

Hatton insists he didn't get much criticism for asking Wayne Rooney to carry his belts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Did you get some stick from City fans for inviting Wayne Rooney to carry your belts to the ring once?!

I don’t think I did, actually – perhaps in small quarters or down certain pubs, but I never had anyone come up to my face and say so. I’ve always liked Wayne. He is no-nonsense and has no airs and graces. He played football with his heart on his sleeve and I like to think that I boxed in that fashion as well.



Where’s the strangest place that you’ve ever met a manager or player?

It’s not that strange, but when I fought Jose Luis Castillo in Las Vegas in 2007, I think half of the Premier League must have been out there! It was in the summer so they could all let their hair down and they wouldn’t have been bothered as much by the paparazzi out in the States. You’d look one way and there’d be players gambling, another and they were queuing at the bar. It was pretty surreal – like a real-life Panini sticker album.



What’s the most important memorabilia that you have or wish you still had?

I’ve got photographs and all sorts up in my games room, but when we won the First Division in 2002, I managed to get Kevin Keegan’s winners’ medal from him, which is amazing. I always got on well with Keegan.



What’s the greatest goal you’ve seen live?

I have to say AGUEROOOOOOOO in 2012. That’s the most important goal – I feel very proud of that day and pipping United to the title. It will never happen again like that. But in terms of skill, Georgi Kinkladze scored an incredible goal against Southampton in 1996 where he pretty much ran through their whole team from near the halfway line. He got to their goalie and just dinked it over him.

Hatton was lucky enough to be at all three games that City clinched trophies at to complete the treble (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who’s your current favourite player?

It’s hard to pick at the moment, as obviously we have world-class players like Haaland, Foden, Stones – I could go on and on – but Bernardo Silva shades it. He works so, so hard and is everywhere on the pitch. He’s class.



If you could drop yourself into your all-time five-a-side team, who else is in it?

Tony Coton in goal. He broke my heart when he went over to the red side of Manchester, but I think he was the best keeper in the world when he played for us. David Silva and Georgi Kinkladze, of course, and we’ll go with Sergio Aguero up front. I’ll just hang around in the middle and let them do all of the work!