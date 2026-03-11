How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting: TV and live stream details for last 16 Champions League clash
Bodo/Glimt pulled off the shock of the play-off round by eliminating Italian giants Inter, so can they go one further and reach the quarter-finals?
Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting today as the Norwegian minnows try to perform some Champions League magic once again, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.
• Date: Wednesday 11 March 2026
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET
• Venue: Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)
Bodo/Glimt are hoping their European journey continues even further as they prepare to face Sporting over two legs in the last 16.
Wednesday's first leg clash will again be played on their 3G pitch, which caused Inter problems in the last round – so will lightning strike twice again?
FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting online, on TV, and from anywhere.
WatchBodo/Glimt vs Sporting from anywhere
If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately, assistance is on hand.
A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.
Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.
How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting in the UK
Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 in the UK and subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.
Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+
TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month.
Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting in the US
Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.
Watch the Champions League on Paramount+
CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.
How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting live through Stan Sport.
Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting: Preview
Bodo/Glimt have been the surprise package of the Champions League season so far and their famous two-legged win over Inter will live long in the memory.
As they hope to advance a step further, the draw has been especially kind by handing them a meeting with Portuguese side Sporting, who are not quite the European giants Inter are, with no disrespect.
What continues to astound most is that the Norwegian side are out of season and playing these games during a period when no other football in the country is taking place, with temperatures often at their coldest.
The forecast for Wednesday is predicted to be negative degrees, so Sporting will have to adapt to a different climate to what they are usually used to in Lisbon.
Sporting finished above Manchester City, Real Madrid, PSG and Atletico Madrid to reach the last 16, grabbing 7th place in the league standings after eight games played.
Five wins, one draw and two losses means the Liga Portugal outfit are ready to make another statement and have two legs to show their quality against Bodo/Glimt over the next few weeks.
Luis Suárez, 28-year-old striker and one to watch, has a whopping 31 goals in 39 games in all competitions this season, including four in eight in Europe already this term.
Incredibly, Sporting have only lost once in the league when he has played this season, proving how important he is to Rui Borges' plans.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Sporting
FourFourTwo is predicting a draw in Bodo, with Sporting to hit the front before the Norwegian side manages to wrestle their way back into it.
