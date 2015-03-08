Balotelli criticises politician over Muntari

Ghana international Muntari gave away a penalty as Filippo Inzaghi's side were held at home in their latest Serie A outing.

After the match, Matteo Salvini, secretary of the anti-immigration Lega Nord party, sparked controversy with a Facebook post that read: "Immigrants who work well are welcome. So Muntari may return to his home."

Liverpool striker Balotelli, the subject of criticism from Salvini in the past, expressed his amazement at the politician's comments.

In an Instagram post containing a screenshot of Salvini's words, Balotelli wrote: "This person is serious when he says this or what? He is also a politician? Then voting for me is better."

Salvini appeared unrepentant as he insulted Balotelli with another Facebook post on Sunday.

It read: "The sense of humour of Balotelli is equal to his education in the field.

"He is angry because I criticised his friend Muntari?

"With all the millions that come to play ball, these gentlemen should accept ironies and criticism from fans, and smile. Take it easy Mario!"