Balotelli: Seedorf has similar traits to Mourinho

The Dutchman - who enjoyed a 10-year spell as a player with Milan - was named as head coach last week and charged with improving the side's on-field fortunes after the club parted company with Massimiliano Allegri, who had overseen just five league victories this term.

Balotelli scored the winning goal from the penalty spot as Seedorf's tenure got off to a positive start in a 1-0 victory over Verona on Sunday.

And the Italy international has been impressed with the 37-year-old's impact thus far, likening him to Chelsea manager Mourinho, who he worked under at former club Inter.

"In Clarence Seedorf, I see the ruthlessness and will to win of Mourinho," the Italy striker told Chi.

"Seedorf has been a champion as a player. He won everything there was to win, so I think we can trust in him.

"Allegri was a good coach. He won us a championship and I wish him the best for the rest of his career.

"But, again, I'm sure that Seedorf will help us. He's already well acquainted with the environment, so he will know well which players he should rely on."