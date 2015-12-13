Banks to draw on career highlights in cancer fight

Gordon Banks, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, will draw on the greatest moments of his career in his battle with kidney cancer.

The former goalkeeper featured in England's 4-2 extra-time triumph over West Germany at Wembley, but is also remembered for a fantastic save from Pele at the 1970 World Cup, diving low to his right and somehow clawing the ball behind.

The 77-year-old says those moments will aid his fight to overcome the illness.

"Having been in the World Cup winning side in '66 and then making the save against Pele gives me the confidence to battle my illness," Banks told The Sunday Mirror. "People still talk about the save and I often think about it.

"If I could make a save like the one against Pele, while playing against the greatest in the world, then I will be able to battle through this health problem.

"It helps me. I would hope that might act as inspiration to other people in the same position.

"I have to hope for the best and carry on. I am one of many in the country who have it, I have to battle on.

"I regard my kidney problems as part of life, things tend to get harder to battle with."