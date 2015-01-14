Bannan reveling in 'new start' under Pardew

Bannan did not make a single start under Warnock, but the Scotland international has been given a new lease of life with Pardew at the helm.

The midfielder lined up in the 4-0 FA Cup win at Dover Athletic and kept his place for the 2-1 Premier League derby triumph over Tottenham last weekend.

Bannan has spoken of his frustration at the way he was treated by Warnock and is grateful that Pardew has given him a chance to prove his worth.

The former Aston Villa man is quoted as saying in the London Evening Standard: "I was being kept here but I was not being kept here to play. It was frustrating.

"He [Warnock] never really spoke to me. I went and spoke to him a couple of times to see if I could go out on loan, and I was not allowed to. He said he needed me at the club but it did not look like he needed me because we were on a bad run and not once did I get a start.

"It does not matter how much money you are paid, you want to be playing football. But you have got to keep working hard and hopefully your chance will come.

"There is a new start for everyone with the new gaffer coming in and I am looking forward now,

"He wanted creative players with a risk factor. We have been lacking a cutting edge and he has given me the license to go and make things happen for the team.

"We are pretty comfortable with the way we are defending as a unit, because we have worked at that for two years. We have always had that. What we are looking at now is trying to hurt teams going the other way."

Palace head to Turf Moor on Saturday to take on a Burnley side who trail them on goal difference.