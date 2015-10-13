Baptistao eyes Europa League success with Villarreal

Leo Baptistao is targeting Europa League glory with La Liga high-flyers Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine are the surprise leaders in Spain's top flight after seven matches, despite suffering their first defeat of the season at Levante last time out.

On-loan Atletico Madrid forward Baptistao has scored in victories over Athletic Bilbao and his parent club, while also finding the net in Europa League triumphs against Rapid Vienna and Viktoria Plzen.

The 23-year-old Brazilian appreciates that the latter competition provides a far more realistic possibility of claiming silverware.

In La Liga, our objective is always up the table," he said. "We also want to give a title to Villarreal.

"We're very focused on the Europa League. We want to be top of our group and perform in a very good way in the competition, fighting for the title."

Baptistao moved to Villarreal after Luciano Vietto made a switch in the opposite direction to the Vicente Calderon.

Continued impressive performances could force the player into Atletico's plans for next term, but it is a prospect he will not consider at present.

"For now I'm not thinking about next year," he added. "I want to live in the present, in this good sequence at Villarreal.

"We're in a growing phase, a beautiful campaign in La Liga, and personally I'm at a level that I've never been at before. I'm very well physically, happy and enjoying my football."