Barca demand respect after Neymar Sr incident

Barcelona have called for the media to show respect to those associated with the club after the father of striker Neymar reacted angrily to press questions on a Friday night.

Neymar is believed to have been celebrating his 24th birthday at a nightclub on Friday - two days before Barcelona face Levante in La Liga - and footage emerged of his father Neymar Snr taking exception to the media presence.

The Brazil international's father, who serves as his son's agent, was involved in a heated exchange with reporters and Barca called for respect from the press in a statement on Saturday.

"FC Barcelona demands respect for the people who are part of the institution when they decline to comment or answer questions, even more so in their leisure time," it read.

"The right to information can not be at odds with the obligation to respect the freedom of individuals. The club will take measures to protect these basic rights."

Luis Enrique's side trained on Saturday ahead of their clash with Levante and travelled south later in the day.

In his pre-match news conference, the Barca coach said of the club's rules regarding players partying: "I'm not going to make our rules public knowledge. What's more, they're of no interest to you.

"The only thing that I would say to the Barcelona supporters is that they can be perfectly relaxed in the knowledge that the players will be in perfect shape come Sunday.

"This type of thing only happens when people overstep the mark. The way some of the media act is pathetic, and when they push their luck so much, it's inevitable that people are going to snap."

Both Neymar and his father are facing accusations of tax evasion and forgery in Brazil while the player appeared in a Spanish court on Tuesday to give testimony in a separate case relating to his transfer to Barca three years ago.

Neymar, Neymar Sr and Barcelona have all denied wrongdoing across both cases.