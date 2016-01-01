Barca don't need soft penalties - Ollero

Barcelona "do not need" penalties like the one awarded to Lionel Messi, furious Real Betis president Juan Carlos Ollero said.

Messi collided with Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan and Barca were awarded a spot-kick, which Neymar put onto the crossbar.

But the rebound resulted in a Heiko Westermann own goal to put Barca 1-0 up as they went on to record a 4-0 La Liga victory on Wednesday.

Ollero was fuming with the decision and said it was one teams like Luis Enrique's did not need.

"I felt a tremendous outrage at the time when the referee decided to draw a penalty which nobody saw in the stadium or on television," he told Canal Sur Radio.

"I did not understand what could happen. Barcelona do not need these things.

"It was a penalty that influenced the game."

Messi scored in his 500th appearance for the club and Luis Suarez netted a brace as Barca stayed top of La Liga.