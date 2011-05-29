Barca fans take to streets to celebrate victory

About 35,000 blue and claret-clad supporters gathered at a giant screen in the centre of the city to watch Barca's comprehensive 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

It was the club's second Champions League triumph in three years and a fourth title after successes in 1992 and 2006.

Chanting the names of scorers Pedro, Lionel Messi and David Villa, the fans celebrated wildly before trooping home to prepare to join Sunday's victory parade.

The players will display the trophy through the city on an open-top bus starting at the port on Wednesday evening and the procession will wind its way up to its conclusion at the club's giant Nou Camp stadium.

Visibly moved club president Sandro Rosell was almost at a loss for words in a television interview when asked where Barca go from here. "What more can you ask," he said.

"With this coach (Pep Guardiola), who is the best in the world, and these players who are the best in the world, with Messi leading the charge, now it's just a question of motivation.

"They have the talent, the humanity, the team ethic and the tactical ability.

"All I want now is that the Nou Camp is full of children so we can celebrate the title on Sunday."