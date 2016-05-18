Barca target Lemos 'proud' of interest from Spanish champions

Barcelona target Mauricio Lemos said he feels "proud" to know the Spanish champions are interested in him.

Lemos, 20, joined La Liga outfit Las Palmas at the start of 2016 on a loan deal from Russian club Rubin Kazan.

The Uruguay Under-22 international made nine appearances in La Liga before Las Palmas announced they had reached a deal to sign Lemos on a permanent deal, handing him a five-year contract.

Lemos' performances in the league attracted the interest of Barcelona, who have reportedly submitted a bid for the central defender.

"It is an enormous joy to know Barca are interested, because to know they are talking about makes me proud," he told Sport 890.

"If I put myself to think, it was just over two years ago that I made my debut for Defensor [in Uruguay], and now Barca are talking about me."

Lemos insists he is fully committed to Las Palmas but revealed if an offer does come along, the club would not hold him back.

"I am only thinking about Las Palmas. It was only a little while ago I renewed my contract and my idea is to stay here," he added.

"But I don't know what can happen in two months. My idea is to stay, but if the Barca interest is true then I can't tell you what is going to happen.

"If there is a good offer, the club said they will not stop anything."