Liverpool in €80m offer for Barcelona superstar: report

Arne Slot may soon have more new names to learn at Anfield

Liverpool are reportedly working on a deal to bring two Barcelona stars to Anfield.

As ever in this window, questions will arise about what Liverpool can truly afford after an expensive start to the summer.

But with all the recent talk has been about Luis Diaz swapping Merseyside for Camp Nou, the Reds are weighing up a couple of players to move in the opposite direction.

Liverpool considering two Barca stars for combined €100m

Liverpool have already spent big this summer on Florian Wirtz (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having spent almost nothing last summer, this window has been starkly different, with Arne Slot’s side breaking the British transfer record to sign former Bayer Leverkusen man Florian Wirtz.

That’s added to significant outlays for Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, and links with the likes of Hugo Ekitike have not gone away.

Fermin Lopez is one of two Barca men to be linked with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite that, there still appears to be plenty of room in Liverpool accounts, with Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming that the Reds are working on offers for Barca duo Fermin Lopez and Andreas Christensen.

The Merseysiders, according to the report, are ready to offer €80m for Lopez and €20m for Christensen.

Lopez is rated highly, and the 22-year-old has played a number of central and wide roles throughout last season, but that adaptability has not entirely eased the difficulty of battling for minutes at Barca.

That challenge has been felt even more intensely by Christensen, who missed a lot of the season with injury but, even when fit, struggled for minutes. With Jarell Quansah’s move to Leverkusen confirmed, the Dane may be willing to head to Anfield as cover.

Andreas Christensen has already been tested in the Premier League with Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if Lopez wants out of Barca to find more minutes, Liverpool is not the club to head for, given that his favoured positions almost entirely mirror those of Wirtz, meaning he is likely to encounter the same struggles at Anfield.

Christensen makes much more sense; a relatively cheap deal for an experienced player who can bolster Liverpool’s relatively light centre-back department.

FourFourTwo understands that Liverpool are looking more for a natural goalscorer than Fermin: the interest hasn't been widely reported and as such the idea that a bid may be imminent could well be wide of the mark.

Lopez is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt, with Christensen placed at €12m.