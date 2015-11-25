Barca an 'unbeatable machine' - Garcia

Roma coach Rudi Garcia described Barcelona as "an unbeatable machine" after his side were thrashed 6-1 in the Champions League.

The La Liga giants sealed top spot in Group E with the rout at Camp Nou on Tuesday as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez struck braces.

Barca's win came just days after they humbled rivals Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico.

Garcia felt his side were powerless to stop Luis Enrique's men in their current form and said the draw between BATE and Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the day was the biggest positive.

"The good news had arrived even before kick-off," he told a news conference.

"The draw between Borisov and Leverkusen leaves fate in our hands.

"We needed a miracle to win tonight and we didn't get one. A team that beats Real Madrid 4-0 and is playing at top form is an unbeatable machine.

"They are out of this world and you can't play against them right now."

Roma were also thrashed in the Champions League last season, with Bayern Munich crushing them 7-1.

With their final outing a clash against BATE on December 9, Garcia said that was all that mattered.

"It doesn't change anything, we will need to beat BATE if we want to qualify," he said.

"Barcelona have fantastic players and scored some great goals. Suarez's strike is a good example – you can't do anything about that.

"I'm not worried at all, obviously we don't like to lose in this fashion, but tonight's defeat has nothing to do with the game against Bayern Munich last year.

"We arrived in Barcelona fully aware of the task facing us. Even if Edin Dzeko had taken that chance in the first half, we still would have lost."

Barca top the group on 13 points, with Bayer Leverkusen (five points), Roma (five) and BATE (four) all chasing second.