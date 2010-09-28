Barca wary of making Kazan mistake again

Rubin drew 0-0 at home and then stunned Pep Guardiola's outfit 2-1 at the Nou Camp in the group stage last season.

"Last year they taught us a thing or two. You have to win the three points on the field of play," Barca sports director Andoni Zubizarreta told the club's website before the Group D match.

"Rubin surprised us beating us at home and this had an effect on the group standings. (In the away leg) the weather conditions and the way they played made it very complicated for us.

"This time we go with one game under our belts and at a time of year when the weather is a little milder."

They are also lifted by news that Messi, whose ankle injury from a week ago has been a major talking point in Spain, had been included in the squad. Even though he has not been passed fit yet by the club's medical staff, he is expected to play a part.

In the Argentina forward's absence Barca have notched up two more league victories and have now won four games on the trot, including a 5-1 mauling of Panathinaikos two weeks ago, since their surprise slip-up at home to promoted Hercules in La Liga.

Messi's return will also be welcomed by Rubin coach Kurban Berdyev, who had been disappointed earlier in the week that he would not be playing.

"You always want to test yourself against the best," he told local media. "I would really like to see him play. I'm sure thousands of Rubin fans would say the same thing."

The Russian champions should be at full strength after welcoming back Spanish defender Cesar Navas who missed a 1-0 defeat by Copenhagen in their group opener two weeks ago because of suspension.

Teams (probable):

Rubin Kazan: 77-Sergei Ryzhikov; 3-Cristian Ansaldi, 4-Cesar Navas, 22-Alexander Orekhov, 9-Lasha Salukvadze; 14-Alan Kasayev, 16-Christian Noboa, 19-Vitaly Kaleshin; 28-Obafemi Martins, 87-Carlos Eduardo, 88-Sergei Kornilenko.

Barcelona: 1-Victor Valdes; 2-Dani Alves, 3-Gerard Pique, 5-Carles Puyol, 22-Eric Abidal; 6-Xavi, 16-Sergio Busquets, 15-Seydou Keita; 17-Pedro, 7-David Villa, 8-Andres Iniesta.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums