Barca's Enrique hails El Clasico hero Suarez

But the coach insists his team's four-point lead atop La Liga is far from decisive as they took control of the title race with their victory at Camp Nou.

Cristiano Ronaldo had cancelled out Jeremy Mathieu's opening goal, but Suarez struck in the 56th minute to secure Barca's win.

Luis Enrique was full of praise for the Uruguay forward.

"Luis Suarez played very well. Top football. We are very happy to see how decisive he is. He has done so many good things for the team since he came here," he said.

"We’re talking about a forward who knows how to relate to his team-mates, who can shoot, who is physically tough and who has the right kind of character for the way we play. He’s a great complement for his colleagues."

With 10 league games remaining Luis Enrique's men are in control atop La Liga, but the 44-year-old Spaniard insisted the title race was far from over.

"It's a nice win because it is firstly our rivals," he said.

"It is important for the league but in no case decisive."