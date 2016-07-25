Barcelona announce record revenues for 2015-16

Barcelona returned record revenues of €679million during 2015-16, according to the club's financial results for the season.

The LaLiga champions released the figures on Monday, with the overall revenue mark "representing a substantial increase of the figure originally budgeted for this area".

Barca returned a net profit of €29m after tax and believe they are on course to hit the marks of a strategic plan that targets revenue of €1billion in 2021.

The strategic plan includes the "Espai Barca" renovation project for Camp Nou and its surrounding area.

Barcelona also announced the board have approved a one-year extension of their deal with main sponsor Qatar Airways.