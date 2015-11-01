Barcelona apologise for Halloween prank

Barcelona have issued an apology after a number of their players donned Halloween masks and outfits and burst into Victor Rodriguez's post-match news conference at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Luis Enrique's side ran out 2-0 winners at Getafe on Saturday - keeping pace with La Liga leaders Real Madrid - but his players gained headlines for their post-match behaviour.

A number of Barca players got into the spirit of Halloween by dressing up in an apparent bid to disrupt their coach's news conference but instead ended up in Getafe's post-match media briefing - much to midfielder Rodriguez's bemusement.

Ivan Rakitic was among those to share images of the events on social media although Getafe midfielder Medhi Lacen was left less than impressed.

Barca issued a statement on Sunday, apologising for their players' actions, explaining: "In no case was it our intention to offend and/or hurt any member of Getafe's team.

"Our emergence in the post-game interview area during Victor Rodriguez's press conference was an unfortunate and involuntary accident. We would like to personally apologise to him, as well as to express our respect for him.

"The images recorded demonstrate that one of the players who was participating said: 'Where are we going? We went the wrong way.'

"The team is aware of the responsibility that comes with being a player for FC Barcelona and would like to apologise to anyone who may have been offended, especially Getafe's players and supporters.

"We have an unwavering commitment as well to the members and supporters of FC Barcelona, who have to be able to feel proud of the team, both on and off the field."