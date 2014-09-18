Barcelona are back on track, insists Alves

Under Gerardo Martino last season, Barca only lifted the Supercopa de Espana, while a second-place finish in La Liga and elimination in the quarter-finals in the UEFA Champions League were compounded by a Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Madrid.

It was the first campaign the Catalan giants have not lifted a major trophy since 2007-08 and cost Martino his job, with Luis Enrique replacing him in May.

Barca continued their winning start to the new season with a 1-0 win over APOEL in the Champions League on Wednesday and the Brazilian full-back believes their new coach's methods will help take the club back to the top.

"Luis Enrique has really got us on track, back towards the top," he told the club's official website. "He has everybody giving 100 per cent.

"I think it is really nice to get playing time for everybody, which will end up being really important.

"We're really happy to get the win and start off in a positive fashion, it was also nice to get a shutout [clean sheet].

"Defensively, I thought we improved a lot and kept up the pressure."

Dani Alves is entering his final year at the Camp Nou after it was revealed he will leave the club at the end of his current contract in 2015.