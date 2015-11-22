Barcelona boosted as Mascherano escapes muscle injury

Barcelona have confirmed Javier Mascherano did not suffer damage to his thigh muscle during Saturday's Clasico win.

The Argentina international collided with James Rodriguez in the first half of Barca's 4-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu and had to be replaced by Jeremy Mathieu after 27 minutes.

Mascherano remains a doubt to face Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday and Real Sociedad next Saturday, but the club say the injury to his right leg is largely superficial.

"Tests on first-team player Javier Mascherano confirm he has a bruise on his right thigh, but without a muscle injury," a statement released by the club's medical team read.

"His progress will determine whether he will be available for the coming matches."

Mascherano has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Barca so far this season.