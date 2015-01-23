Barcelona boss Enrique wary of Elche threat

The Catalan giants are currently on a five-match winning run in all competitions, having successfully put off-field distractions to one side for the time being.

However, the Camp Nou boss does not believe Elche will be in any mood for rolling over this weekend.

"The league is full of surprises," he said. "There are no easy matches, so we will be well prepared.

"If you play with no intensity, anyone can complicate your life."

Barca triumphed 9-0 on aggregate in the Copa del Rey last-16 clash between these sides earlier this month, but Luis Enrique says previous meetings count for nothing.

"We do not look at anything that has happened in the past," he added. "It will be a difficult match."