Barcelona deserve to win La Liga - Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique believes Barcelona will be deserved La Liga champions after putting one hand on the trophy with a game to play this season.

A rampant 5-0 derby victory over Espanyol on Sunday – secured through goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez (two), Rafinha Alcantara and Neymar - ensured Barca remain top of the table and on course to retain their title.

Only Real Madrid, who sit one point behind, can now deny them a second straight title after Atletico Madrid fell to a surprise 2-1 loss at relegated Levante.

Luis Enrique insists the race is not over – as proven by Atletico's unexpected loss – ahead of their decisive trip to Granada next weekend, which could see them win a sixth title in eight seasons.

"With the number of days we have spent as leaders, we deserve the league title and I hope we can be precise in the final game to win it," the head coach said at his post-match press conference.

"But no, the race is not over - you just have to look at what happened with Atletico today. The only team relegated beat one of the best in Spain and Europe.

"Granada are already safe? We do not trust anything and we will try to achieve our goal through football.

"Playing away from home is always a handicap, there are several aspects you cannot control. We are just a small step closer.

"There will be tension as it is one match to decide a league. Real Madrid will have the same situation as us because they play for the league in one match that is away from home.

"This league has been hotly contested and now we have to finish the job next week."