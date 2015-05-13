Barcelona to stand trial over Neymar signing

Barcelona will stand trial over claims the club attempted to mislead tax authorities over the signing of Brazil captain Neymar.

Neymar was officially signed for €57.1million from Santos in May 2013, but it was later claimed that the transfer's total cost was around €95.1m – the vast majority of which was said to be tied up in bonus payments and agency fees paid to the player's father.

The Camp Nou outfit have faced a legal battle for more than a year after a club member asked for full details of the striker's signing to be published, which revealed an apparent misappropriation of funds.

Judge Pablo Ruz stated in March that he had finished his investigation into the matter and that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, his predecessor Sandro Rosell and the club itself would all stand trial.

And Jose de la Mata, who has since taken over from Ruz in heading up the case, on Wednesday gave the defendants 10 days to submit statements.

Barcelona have previously denied any wrongdoing, while no date has yet been set for the trial.