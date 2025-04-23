'There is no benefit to Neymar’s injury. We really need to analyse and calculate the project, the continuity, the gains and the benefits of Neymar staying': Santos president speaks out on Brazilian superstar's fitness troubles

Neymar has had his fitness issues questioned by Santos' club president, as he faces even more time on the treatment table.

After playing just seven games in 18 months for Al Hilal, Neymar and the Saudi side mutually agreed to terminate his deal in January 2025 so that he could return to his boyhood club, Santos, on a short-term deal. An ACL injury had kept the Brazilian out for a large portion of his time in the Middle East, with recurring muscle injuries also limiting his game time thereafter.

Those issues look to have returned for the Brazilian star. Ater spending six weeks out with a hamstring injury, Neymar returned for Santos against Atletico-MG on Wednesday to make his first start in the Brazilian Serie A in 12 years. He left the pitch in tears in the 34th minute, however, as he suffered another setback with the same hamstring issue.

Neymar has suffered another injury setback

Neymar had to be driven off the pitch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Santos president Marcelo Teixeira, has questioned whether it is worth keeping Neymar at the club considering his fitness troubles.

"There is no benefit to [Neymar’s injury]," Texeira told TV Globo. There is a project, this work is independent of him playing...

Neymar in action before his injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We really need to analyse and calculate the project, the continuity, the gains and the benefits of Neymar staying. We always want to count on Neymar. He has been doing this strengthening work. We hope that in this progress there will be the possibility of him returning."

Santos' intention is to certainly keep Neymar for as long as possible, though, provided he stays healthy and fit. The 33-year-old signed a short-term deal with Santos that runs only until the end of June 2025, though Teixeira has highlighted they want him to continue until the 2026 World Cup.

"Based on what we’ve been discussing, there’s a very good chance that, if he wants to and Santos wants to, we’ll renew our contract once again, with a view to staying until next year’s World Cup," Teixeira said.

"This is the main project, for six months, and with the viability that, with this situation and everything that’s happening, the chance of renewing our contract is very good."

Teixeira unveils Neymar as a Santos player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since returning to Santos, Neymar - who ranked at no.61 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time - has made nine appearances, scoring three goals and assisting another three.

In FourFourTwo's view, Neymar's ability is undoubted - but his fitness issues should certainly be a concern, especially when he is earning as much as he is and is unable to produce on the pitch on a consistent basis.