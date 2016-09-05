Barcelona star Iniesta on the mend

Andres Iniesta is happy with the progress he is making in his recovery from the knee injury he sustained in last month's Supercopa de Espana first-leg win over Sevilla.

The Barcelona midfielder strained his right knee in the first half of the match and was expected to be sidelined for two weeks.

That would have put the Spain international on course for a return in this weekend's LaLiga match against Alaves.

When asked by Cadena SER how his rehabilitation was going, the 32-year-old said: "Good. My knee is getting better and I hope that that will continue over the next few days."

Barcelona have started the top-flight season with back-to-back wins in Iniesta's absence, while their Champions League campaign begins at home to Celtic a week on Tuesday.