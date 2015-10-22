Barcelona target more signings after record revenue

Barcelona have set their sights on January signings and a new deal for Neymar after announcing record revenue for the 2014-15 campaign.

The club confirmed revenue totalling €608million for last season – with a profit of €15m – on Thursday, as well as a record-high budget of €633m for this term.

The data has yet to be ratified by the club's delegate assembly, which will meet on Sunday, but vice-president Susana Monje – in charge of the Catalans' financial sector – said the board of directors "are happy to have achieved the highest income in the history of the club".

"We can sign and shall make an effort to do so, but we have to be prudent," she continued. "The club has made profits, it is solid and that means we can cover the players' salaries.

"A possible renewal of Neymar Jr's contract is not included in the cost but the impact will be compensated for accountancy purposes by the increase in the amortisation period."

Monje also confirmed she hopes to see a greater increase in revenue from shirt sponsorship deals and lucrative pre-season tours.

Though net debt increased, specifically as a result of transfer fees, Monje is hopeful this will be further reduced quickly to allow for more spending on the proposed revamped stadium complex, dubbed Espai Barca.

"We have this year and the next to continue reducing the debt and start construction of the Espai Barca. More than €31m will already be invested this season," she said.

Revenue is anticipated to increase by four per cent during the 2015-16 season to the record level of €633m, offering an anticipated after-tax profit of €20m.

The news comes following speculation of a potential budget crisis at Camp Nou as a result of significant spending in the last 18 months, most notably on transfer fees and the costs of the ongoing legal case concerning allegations of tax fraud surrounding Neymar's transfer from Santos.