Liverpool ready to make £100m PSG star their next signing: report

Florian Wirtz may not be the only £100m man heading to Anfield

Liverpool have just agreed a £116.5m deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, and already they’re eyeing up another £100m man.

The Wirtz move has been the story of the summer so far, with Liverpool reportedly agreeing on Friday morning to a new record Premier League fee.

The Reds have already concluded a £29.5m deal for Jeremie Frimpong from the same Bundesliga outfit, but they aren’t done there.

Liverpool add £100m Paris Saint-Germain attacker to their shopping list

Arne Slot has certainly earned this spending, clinching the Premier League title while barely spending a penny last summer (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With Wirtz, Frimpong and a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez mooted to cost around £40m, Liverpool are already fast approaching the £200m mark in their summer spending.

Adding another £100m to their outgoings doesn’t seem feasible, but the Merseysiders have already sold Caoimhin Kelleher in a deal worth up to £18m, and may yet be open to sales for all of Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas and Darwin Nunez, to name just a few.

Back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, plus a £10m early-release fee for Trent Alexander-Arnold, have been Liverpool's only outgoings this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Sun, Liverpool are ready to open their wallet back up for highly-rated PSG winger Bradley Barcola, ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now.

It’s thought that the 22-year-old would cost north of £100m, which, if progressed, could see the Reds footing a £300m bill in total this transfer window.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The young Frenchman is also Bayern Munich’s primary target, but that was also the case with Wirtz, who has ended up at Anfield.

Barcola was once thought to be one of PSG’s brightest talents, but has slipped down the pecking order in the French capital on account of the emergence of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue.

Bradley Barcola may need a move away from PSG to continue progressing (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, there’s surely no way Liverpool spend two lots of £100m+ in one window, is there?

If they do, have no doubt that clubs like Newcastle United, who seem to be in a perennial battle with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) despite their wealthy owners, will have plenty of thoughts about it.

But it’s tough to deny that an attacking unit containing Wirtz, Barcola and Mohamed Salah would be an exciting watch next season.

Barcola is valued at €70m, according to Transfermarkt.