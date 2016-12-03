Barcelona were the better team in El Clasico - Suarez

Luis Suarez said Barcelona were the better side in Saturday's Clasico after Sergio Ramos' late equaliser earned Real Madrid a 1-1 LaLiga draw at Camp Nou.

Suarez's header gave Barca the lead after 53 minutes but, in the last minute of normal time, Ramos powered in from a Luka Modric set-piece to claim a point for the LaLiga leaders.

The Catalan giants had missed a string of chances to extend their lead and close out the game, but the Uruguay international believes his side did enough to win the match.

"I don't know if I'm sad or not," Suarez said on beIN Sports after the match.

"We knew playing at home that we had to be very strong and that we had to keep working and give everything until the last moment.

"Such things happen in football. That's the sort of thing football is [about].

"We worked hard, had chances, but if you don't take them then that sort of thing can happen.

"I think we were the better side and we did everything possible. Now we have to be strong and keep on."