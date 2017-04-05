Barcelona's 'bad day' in Paris won't be repeated – Higuain
Juventus cannot expect a Barcelona capitulation in the Champions League, forward Gonzalo Higuain has warned.
Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain believes Barcelona had a "bad day" in their Champions League capitulation in Paris and insists there will be no repeat.
The Serie A champions face Barca in the quarter-finals after the LaLiga giants scraped through their last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.
Barca were crushed 4-0 in the first leg in Paris before advancing with an incredible 6-1 victory at home.
But Higuain knows a repeat of such a performance by Barcelona is unlikely, warning his team to prepare for the best Luis Enrique's men can offer.
"Barcelona had a bad day in Paris but I doubt they'll have another," he told UEFA.
"Football can change very quickly and a team that looked like they were eliminated are now in the quarter-finals."
Higuain is enjoying a fine first season at Juve, having scored 23 goals in all competitions since his move from Napoli.
The 29-year-old Argentina international is hoping the time has come for Juve to win a first Champions League since 1996.
"I hope it's the right year to win the Champions League, that's why I came here," Higuain said.
"We also fight for the sixth consecutive league title and Coppa Italia."
