Barcelona's Luis Enrique open to January signings

Luis Enrique says Barcelona could look to strengthen when the transfer window opens in January.

The Catalans invested heavily after last season, bringing in Paco Alcacer, Jasper Cillessen, Lucas Digne, Denis Suarez, Andre Gomes and Samuel Umtiti for a combined outlay reportedly totalling more than €120million.

Injuries have blighted the LaLiga champions in recent weeks, however, with Jordi Alba, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique, Jeremy Mathieu and Aleix Vidal all sidelined ahead of Sunday's clash with Sevilla.

Luis Enrique is expected to have most of his absent players fit again before the turn of the year, but he has not ruled out the prospect of bolstering his side's trophy charge.

"I'm not going to be very original. Barca always have to be open to ways of improving the team," he told a media conference.

"It depends on whether there is something interesting and the price is right. But we're always open, regardless of whether we have more of a need [for players]."

Assessing Barca's injuries ahead of the meeting with Jorge Sampaoli's side at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, he added: "The players themselves will determine the process [of recovery]. We have no hope of getting them back right now.

"We are who we are and we have to be happy with that."