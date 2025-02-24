Real Madrid persistent in attempts to complete hugely controversial transfer: report

Real Madrid are gearing up for an action-packed summer transfer window, with their latest target one that would really grab the headlines across world football.

While Real Madrid are targeting Premier League duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and William Saliba, Los Blancos have also made contact with the agent of one of La Liga's best players right now.

With Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, among many other players, Real Madrid truly are building an even greater Galacticos team than the original - with their latest target arguably the most high-profile of all.

Real Madrid want to complete audacious move for Barcelona star

Florentino Perez with Ancelotti (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to when they signed Luis Figo, then the Ballon d'Or winner, in 2000 from Barcelona in a world-record and hugely controversial transfer, Real Madrid have grand plans of doing the same this summer with their rivals' most exciting talent in Lamine Yamal, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Despite having Rodrygo as their right-wing option, Real Madrid believe that Yamal is the perfect player to continue the club's dominance in both Spain and Europe. At 17 he has already impressed on a great scale, and with his contract expiring in the summer of 2026 Real Madrid are keen to bring him to the Spanish capital.

Yamal playing against Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report does add that Yamal's agent, Jorge Mendes, has informed Real Madrid's hierarchy on multiple occasions that the Barcelona star will not consider a move to them under any circumstances.

That tallies with Yamal's comments made in recent weeks about how, if he does leave Barcelona one day, it would be to a club outside of Spain.

"Impossible," Yamal responded when asked if he would consider switching Barca for Real. "Madrid? No."

But while Yamal doesn't want to leave for Real Madrid, the report does suggest that PSG, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are all interested in signing the wonderkid, with opening negotiations likely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Figo sparked controversy when he left Barcelona for Real Madrid (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo's view, it makes sense as to why Yamal would be so against a move to Real Madrid, especially considering the controversial circumstances it would be in. He is still at the start of his career and shouldn't rush a decision as important as leaving his boyhood club where he's currently thriving.

Yamal is valued at £150m by Transfermarkt, but ESPN reports that he has a £830m release clause.