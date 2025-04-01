'It's going to be a big summer - we want to increase the quality we need to get to the next step' Mikel Arteta makes exciting promise for Arsenal transfer plans

Arsenal look set for a transformative summer as they look to close the gap on Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hamstrung by injuries
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal found themselves on the receiving end of plenty of fan backlash over the winter after they failed to sufficiently bolster an injury-ravaged squad, leading to elimination from both domestic cup competitions and the Premier League title race.

The Gunners, who have spent the past few months without star man Bukayo Saka, were heavily linked with a host of big-name attackers over the winter before opting to stick with the limited resources at Arteta's disposal.

However, the imminent arrival of Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta offers hope that a transformative transfer window could be on the horizon for the North London outfit.

Mikel Arteta makes exciting promise for Arsenal transfer plans

Mikel Arteta manager / head coach of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Arsenal FC at Molineux on January 25, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England.

Arteta looks set to bolster his squad this summer (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The Gunners are expected to confirm a £51 million move for former Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi, who ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, in the coming months having reached a preliminary agreement with Real Sociedad early this year.

However, with links to the likes of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, Arteta looks set for a summer splash exceeding that of the record-breaking 2023 summer window.

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 10: Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad reacts during the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona at Reale Arena on November 10, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Zubimendi looks set for a Premier League switch this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arteta further added to the optimism in recent days, promising fans that the forthcoming window was going to be 'a big one' for the club.

“It’s going to be a big one and we are very excited about it," the Spaniard told reporters.

“The way we planned the first five summers, they were going to be very big and they were going to have different objectives because the turnaround of players and the objective of those windows was going to be different.

“But now when you are going to go again, we want to increase the depth of the squad but as well, we want to increase the quality and the skills that we need to go to the next step.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arteta will be looking to chase down Liverpool next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners look set for their third successive second-placed Premier League finish this season, having fallen far behind runaway leaders Liverpool after spending two seasons unsuccessfully chasing Manchester City.

Time will tell whether Arsenal's patience and consistency will pay off, while shrewd moves in the transfer market will surely go a long way towards finally getting over the line.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

