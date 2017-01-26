Barcelona's top passer is someone you would not expect

Barcelona won a thrilling Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg 5-2 against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on Thursday.

Denis Suarez scored twice, with Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Arda Turan also on target as Barca moved into the semi-finals 6-2 on aggregate.

But when the post-match statistics revealed the player who had the most passes for Barca in the game, fans were in for a major surprise.

It was not Denis Suarez, Luis Suarez, Messi, Neymar, Andre Gomes or even Gerard Pique.

Indeed, it was goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, whose 49 passes attempted were more than anyone else in Barca's team.

La Real had four players who attempted more, with Asier Illarramendi (80) the player who attempted the most during the match.