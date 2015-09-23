Barkley has reached another level - Martinez

Ross Barkley has reached "a different level" for Everton this season, according to manager Roberto Martinez.

The England international scored a superb volley in the League Cup win over Everton on Tuesday to take his tally to four goals and three assists in all competitions so far this season.

The 21-year-old managed just two goals and three assists in the whole of 2014-15 and Martinez says the difference in his game is clear.

"Ross has gone to a different level," Martinez told Everton's official TV channel following Barkley's 100th game for the club against Reading.

"For someone so young to have 100 games for our club is an immense landmark, but he's a completely different player to what we saw last season.

"His maturity and the fact he is always controlling the big moments - he had to be the one scoring that equalising goal. His overall performance was of someone much older.

"We're extremely pleased and excited to see him develop into a very special player."

Gerard Deulofeu scored the winner as Everton came from behind to prevail 2-1 at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday.