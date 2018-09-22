Barnsley game postponed after medical emergency
An air ambulance landed on the pitch prior to Barnsley's League One game with Burton Albion on Saturday.
Barnsley's League One game with Burton Albion was postponed shortly before kick-off on Saturday due to a medical emergency.
A fan appeared to be taken seriously ill by the side of the pitch at Oakwell, prompting the start of the match to be initially delayed.
An air ambulance then arrived as the severity of the situation became clear.
It was later announced the match had been called off.
