Barros satisfied with draw

Porto assistant coach Rui Barros was happy to avoid defeat after conceding late in a 2-2 draw at Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday.

A Vincent Aboubakar brace had the Primeira Liga visitors looking set for victory in the Champions League clash, leading with nine minutes remaining.

But Vitaliy Buyalskyy equalised in the 89th minute for Dynamo Kiev as they came away with a point in Group G.

Barros thought his side had done enough to secure victory, but he was still pleased to come away with a draw.

"After a very even first half we were the better team in the second 45 minutes. After going 2-1 up we thought we had the victory in the bag, but then came that goal near the end," he was quoted as saying by the UEFA website.

"Still, this is a short competition and it is important not to lose, even if we deserved to win.

"Now we will start to think about [Sunday's] match against Benfica. We are aiming to do well both in the Liga and in the Champions League."