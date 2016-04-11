Barry: Harsh lesson for Barkley

Gareth Barry showed little sympathy for his besieged midfield partner Ross Barkley, who was on the wrong end of some less-than-hospitable treatment from Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Everton left the ground with a point for their efforts, but Barkley might be a casualty of Watford's physicality after being fouled several times throughout the game.

But Barry said Barkley would just have to get used to such treatment, as opponents look to limit his influence on proceedings.

"Ross is going to have to deal with that at times. They made six or seven fouls in the first five or six minutes," he said, via The Mirror.

"So it was pretty clear they were going to make it tight in the middle of the pitch and tough for us to get out. It was hard for us to get on the ball.

"We couldn’t play our normal free-flowing football. For England, you are playing against the best players in Europe, you are not going to have a lot of time on the ball.

"It is something he will have to deal with."

Barry also gave his assessment of Barkley's fellow youngster John Stones, who was culpable for Watford's goal after failing to clear his lines.

"John has played the pass from virtually the by-line to the keeper, who could have come and made his mind up for him," he said.

"John will know, once he is in that position, he should just try to kick it out for a throw in."