Barton slams 'bad eggs' at QPR

Joey Barton has accused "one or two bad eggs" within QPR's dressing room of not giving their all in the club's fight against relegation from the Premier League.

QPR, who are 19th, could potentially be relegated on Saturday depending on how other results go, while defeat at Manchester City on Sunday will definitely consign them to an immediate return to the Championship.

Barton commended the majority of the squad for giving their all to the cause, but says if it were down to him certain players would have left Loftus Road by now.

"There's a few people who need to have a good look at themselves," he told Sky Sports.

"Whatever happens on Sunday and the next two games, you have to be able to look at yourself in the mirror and say 'I did everything I can'. Some people haven't done that.

"On the whole, the dressing room has turned up and given everything.

"One or two bad eggs have spoiled it. If it had been done my way, they would have been out of the building straight away."