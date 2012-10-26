Basa due back as Lille reunite defence

Lille, who have recorded only one league clean sheet this season, will be able to field their starting back four against Valenciennes, the league's best attacking side, on Saturday with the return of Mathieu Debuchy and Marko Basa (pictured).

Both players missed the Champions League 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Right-back Debuchy was suspended and centre-half Marko Basa was ruled out after he broke his nose while heading a late equaliser at Girondins Bordeaux last weekend.

Lille are 11th on 11 points while neighbours Valenciennes, who have scored 12 goals in their last three games, are fifth on 15.

Promoted Stade Reims' top scorer Gaetan Courtet has been sidelined for six weeks after he tore a left ankle ligament last weekend.

Courtet had scored four goals in the last five league games, playing a key part in his club's good start to the season.

Reims, seventh on 14 points, host 19th-ranked Troyes on Saturday.

Lorient, who have received six red cards so far and were reduced to nine men when they were routed 6-1 at Valenciennes last weekend, have joined forces with a music festival called "The Undisciplined" to organise pre-game entertainment.

A local band will play at the Stade du Moustoir before Sunday's home game against 13th-ranked Ajaccio.

Eighth-placed Lorient will be without suspended full-back Arnaud Le Lan and forward Innocent Emeghara.

Ajaccio's playmaker Johan Cavalli has been suspended for four games after his dispute with Bastia's Gael Angoula sparked a mass brawl and violent incidents between both sides' fans last weekend at Ajaccio.

Angoula has received a similar ban and will serve the first match of his suspension against sixth-placed Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday.

Stade Rennes coach Frederic Antonetti has hinted he could leave dropped midfielder Yann M'Vila and defender Chris Mavinga out of the first team until the end of the season.

The pair were punished for an unauthorised outing to a Paris nightclub while on under-21 duty.

"I have not decided yet when they will be back in the professional squad but the [sanction] could last until May 30," Antonetti told a news conference this week.

Ninth-ranked Rennes travel to 10th-placed Saint-Etienne on Friday.