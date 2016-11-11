Bauza: Qualification still in our hands

Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza remains upbeat over his team's World Cup qualifying chances despite their 3-0 loss to Brazil.

Despite the return of Lionel Messi, Argentina were outplayed in Belo Horizonte on Thursday.

Goals from Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho saw the hosts stay top of CONMEBOL qualifying, while Argentina are sixth – a point behind fifth-placed Chile.

Ahead of a clash against Colombia on Tuesday, Bauza said his team's hopes were still in their own hands.

"In three days we have another match," he said.

"We know that qualification depends on us."

Brazil struck twice in the first half and a Paulinho goal just before the hour-mark sealed the result.

Bauza lamented how much space his team gave their opponents, saying: "With the result, I had to take risks.

"But it was a match with plenty of space for Brazil."