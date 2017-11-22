Bauza sacked by Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia have sacked head coach Edgardo Bauza after just five matches in charge.

The Argentinian replaced Bert van Marwijk in September and oversaw five friendlies, resulting in two wins and three defeats.

Saudi Arabia had already qualified for the World Cup in Russia before Bauza's appointment but are now looking for a new coach to lead the team in what will be a first appearance at football's showpiece international event since the tournament in Germany in 2006.

In a statement, the Saudi Arabia Football Federation said: "The decision is in the interest of the national team and reflects the high expectations from them."