Bayern boss Ancelotti moving on from Lewandowski controversy

Carlo Ancelotti moved to draw a line under Robert Lewandowski's controversial criticism of the Bayern Munich squad ahead of Tuesday's Champions League Group B opener against Anderlecht.

Lewandowski questioned Bayern's transfer policy during the recent window as they failed to match the spiralling spending levels of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester City.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was critical of Lewandowski and his agent, questioning the player's loyalty, while former midfielder Stefan Effenberg invited him to chase a move to PSG or Barca if he so desired.

As such, Ancelotti did not see the need to wade further into the debate as he plots a recovery from Saturday's surprise 2-0 loss at Hoffenheim.

"I don't have to speak with Lewandowski about the interview that he made," he told a pre-match news conference.

"I have to speak to him about the chances that he has to use tomorrow. This is the most important thing."

Bayern broke the Bundesliga transfer record to sign Corentin Tolisso from Lyon for €41million in June and also secured Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez on a two-year loan, along with Hoffenheim due Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Sule.

Contrary to Lewandowski's doubts over Bayern's business, Ancelotti believes his current crop have the capacity to improve upon last season's Bundesliga title – their fifth in succession – and Champions League quarter-final appearance.

"In this period, we are not better than last year because last year, in the second half of last season, we were really good," he said.

"We can be better of course, making the new players more comfortable because I think that the new players who have arrived have improved the quality of the squad.

"We need time. We are not at the same level at this period but with time we can be better."

Ancelotti added: "We tried to buy new players to improve the quality and I think after one or two months the players give me the confidence we can be better than last season.

"I do not want to compare to the seasons before because there was another manager and that is not correct. There are players with really good quality."