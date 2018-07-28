Trending

Bayern boss Kovac reveals Guardiola admiration

Pep Guardiola's successful stint in the Bundesliga earned him an unabashed fan in Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac.

Niko Kovac admits he faces a long road to be considered as successful at Bayern Munich as one-time mentor and current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

The pair are set to meet in an International Champions Cup clash in Florida in what will be Bayern's third pre-season outing under new coach Kovac.

It comes more than three years after the Croatian was invited to attend a Bayern training camp in Doha by then-coach Guardiola, who spent three successful seasons in charge of the German giants.

Kovac said the experience left him with a lasting appreciation of the three-time Bundesliga winner.

"For me personally Pep Guardiola is the best coach in the world. And it was a pleasure, an honour really, to sit in on his training sessions and the trip to Qatar," Kovac told reporters.

"At that time I was trying to learn what he was doing, if there were parallels to myself and how I could get better. That's the reason I wanted to be a part of that training camp.

"It was nice as he had a conversation with my brother and me, where we learned a lot. We had a great time. And I don't get arrogant [and think] that I will be more successful than him.

"First we have to try and be successful and after that I have to accomplish quite a lot to even be considered near Pep Guardiola."

Beaten 2-0 by Juventus during the week, Bayern are likely to again be without Jerome Boateng for the City encounter as the defender battles a stomach problem.

The in-demand Germany international is reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a move to Ligue 1.