Bayern defender Rafinha eyes treble ahead of Dortmund showdown

Treble talk is swirling around the Bayern Munich dressing room, according to full-back Rafinha.

Bayern completed a clean sweep of Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League in 2012-13 under Jupp Heynckes and are in the running for all three titles once again this time around.

Carlo Ancelotti's side suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at Hoffenheim on Tuesday but they still hold a 10-point lead at the summit ahead of Borussia Dortmund's visit for Der Klassiker this weekend.

Real Madrid follow at the Allianz Arena in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg, while another showdown with Dortmund comes towards the end of the month in the DFB-Pokal semi-final.

Since the seasons since they were last kings of Europe, Bayern have fallen in three consecutive Champions League semi-finals and, with a fifth straight Bundesliga crown appearing a formality, Rafinha concedes the treble is on the agenda for his team-mates.

"Yes, we've already talked about it in the dressing room," he told Omnisport.

"This is of course a big topic for us. We have experienced it in 2013. These are moments that are unforgettable.

"Everyone knows we have to work hard to repeat that but the chance is there.

"The opportunity is there and we are all fit and have the goal to win as many titles as possible. I am sure that we will achieve something great this season."

Dortmund are a distant fourth in the Bundesliga this season, 15 points shy of top spot despite beating Bayern in November's reverse fixture.

Thomas Tuchel's side possess plenty of attacking verve and are also in the Champions League quarter-finals, with a mouth-watering tie against Monaco on the agenda, and Rafinha believes greater consistency from Bayern's fierce rivals would be a good thing for German football.

"Dortmund is a great team," he said. "Everyone knows the quality of Dortmund. They have very good players and a very good coach.

"I am happy when Dortmund is in good shape. This is good for the Bundesliga and for Europe.

"They have a very strong team. Of course, I hope they continue to play so well, but of course not against us.

"I hope and believe that they will be even better next season. Dortmund has not won many games this season in the Bundesliga and I hope they will reach the next round in the Champions League."